Not Suresh Gopi, I will declare BJP's stand on sexual assault allegations in film industry: Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: Hours after BJP leader Suresh Gopi threw his weight behind Kollam MLA and actor Mukesh, who is facing sexual allegation charges, BJP state president K Surendran on Tuesday asserted that it's not Thrissur MP but he will declare the party's stand on the issue.



Talking to the media, the BJP leader said that the party's stance should be declared by the state president and leadership, not Suresh Gopi. He made the statement a few hours after the MP criticised the media for 'sensationalising' the sexual assault allegations against Mukesh. The actor-politician, who opened the BJP's account in Kerala, also termed the allegations as media fodder.

“BJP demands Mukesh's resignation as MLA. The party has staged protests in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram seeking his resignation. BJP has no plans to withdraw from this stance. We don't think he is eligible to continue as MLA. He must resign,” said Surendran.

"Suresh Gopi may have his opinion as an actor and union minister. But the party has its own stand. This is a burning political issue. As Ranjith and Siddique tendered resignation from their posts, Mukesh also should quit. We won't allow the government to conduct the women's conclave by including Mukesh who is the apostolate of sexual assault,” he added.

He also sought an explanation from the Chief Minister for allowing Mukesh to remain as MLA. "Mukesh is included in the film policy committee as part of the proposed conclave. The LDF government is not walking the talk. Apart from sexual crimes, the Malayalam film industry is under the grip of a drug mafia. The government is protecting this mafia,” alleged Surendran.