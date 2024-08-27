This is not politics to fight, let the new generation takeover: Mohanlal to AMMA members

Kochi: It has been revealed that the decision to dissolve the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) was made through WhatsApp. As per reports, now-resigned president Mohanlal spoke to the members on the association's WhatsApp group after a discussion with Mammootty and announced the decision to disband the panel.

"There will be more attacks. We should step down. Let the new generation take over," said Mohanlal. When some members opined they should fight the allegations, he said this was not politics to fight and that it was not appropriate to go into further discussions on the matter at this stage.

After the Hema Commission Report was released, members of AMMA sent a message to Mohanlal and Mammootty. The decision to resign was made to avoid a split in the association after some members voiced their opposition against the present leadership.

In the wake of these resignations, an ad-hoc committee will temporarily manage AMMA's responsibilities. According to the organisation's bylaws, members of the outgoing Executive Committee will serve on this int

The crisis within AMMA intensified after a press conference was held in response to the release of the Hema Committee report. Instead of addressing the flaws and shortcomings identified in the report, the Executive Committee attempted to defend itself, which only worsened the situation. The situation was further exacerbated when female members publicly claimed they had not faced any issues, leading to widespread criticism. Prominent actors like Prithviraj also pointed out AMMA's failure to adequately handle previous complaints, further tarnishing the organisation's image. However, within two months, AMMA must hold elections to appoint new office bearers. It has been confirmed that neither Mohanlal nor any of the current office bearers will be returning to their positions.