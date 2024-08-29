Heavy rain likely in Kerala; orange alert in 4 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert in four districts – Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod - for Friday, predicting very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram are under a yellow alert (heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm).



According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to remain over most parts of Kerala till August 30. The IMD also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging during this period. Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

Other possible impacts of heavy rain include poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic/ power due to waterlogging/tree uprooting, damage to crops, and flash floods.

The weather body also forecast squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, likely to prevail over Kerala till August 31. Due to rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast till August 31.

Yellow alert in districts

Aug 31 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Sept 1 - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Sep 2 – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod