Relief for Mukesh as court stays arrest for next 5 days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 29, 2024 04:35 PM IST Updated: August 29, 2024 05:01 PM IST
Mukesh. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: A court stayed the arrest of Kollam MLA and Malayalam actor M Mukesh in a sexual assault case on Thursday. Ernakulam Principal Sessions court stayed the arrest for five days. The anticipatory bail plea filed by the actor will be considered by the court on September 3.

The CPM legislator has argued that the complainant blackmailed him and that he had several factors in his favour. However, the police registered the case on the basis of just one statement, he said.

Maradu Police in Ernakulam have slapped non-bailable charges, including rape, against the Kollam MLA, after receiving a complaint from a female actor based in Kochi. She claimed that Mukesh sexually assaulted her at a private hotel in the Maradu area. He was booked under IPC section 376 (rape), 354 ( outraging modesty of women), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 454 (trespassing).

