Rajnath Singh projects PM Modi as biggest change maker at Manorama News Conclave 2024

Thiruvananthapuram: Manorama News Conclave 2024, the prestigious forum where the nation's best minds come together, began in the state capital on Friday with tributes to the Wayanad landslide victims. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the ‘Change Makers’ Conclave at the Hotel ‘O by Tamara’ here.

"Our country has witnessed numerous changes over the past 10 years. These changes have been in politics as well as in the economic system. Before 2014, Indians were in a state of confusion, not knowing what needed to be done. However, that changed after the first Modi government came to power in 2014. Narendra Modi paid attention to even the smallest details. On his first Independence Day as Prime Minister, many were surprised when Modi talked about cleanliness. But he didn’t just talk; he picked up a broom and initiated the Swachh Bharat revolution. The nation stood by him. On Independence Day, he ensured the provision of toilets in every household. This decision elevated women's dignity, safety, and health," the minister said.

"Even years after the nationalization of banks, many people in rural areas didn't have a bank account. With the introduction of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, everyone got a bank account. Bank officials went to rural areas and made common people a part of the banking system," he added.

The Defence Minister also spoke of the NDA government's efforts to ensure equity for women, such as 33% reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. "The presence of women in the defence forces increased. Women were allowed admission to military schools. Now, women also take the NDA exam," he said.

This year's conclave will bring together 'Changemakers' from different walks of life. Since its inception in 2017, the Manorama News Conclave has addressed topics ranging from happiness and freedom to a new India. Union Minister Suresh Gopi will be the chief guest at the closing session at 6 pm.

The conclave will honour the stars of the film 'All We Imagine as Light', which won the Cannes Grand Prix award. The cast of the film Kani Kusruthi, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Anand Sami, Azeez Nedumangad and Hridhu Haroon will also engage in a discussion.

Thiruvallur MP Sasikanth Senthil, BJP National Spokesperson Anil Antony, and SFI All India Secretary Dipsita Dhar will discuss ‘India: The Voice that Matters'. Sojan Joseph, the first Malayali MP from the UK, will speak on the 'Changing face of migration'. At the same time, Inner Manipur MP and JNU Associate Professor Bimol Akoijam will discuss the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

After these sessions, Directors Jeo Baby, Chidambaram, and Rahul Sadasivan will discuss the current transformative shifts that captivate Malayalam cinema.

Dr Roxy Mathew Koll, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, and recipient of the Vigyan Yuva–Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, will discuss the need for societal change in tandem with climate change.

For the first time in the state's history, a husband and wife duo, Dr V Venu and Dr Sarada Muraleedharan, who have held the position of Chief Secretary, will share the changes they envision.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Minister P Rajeeve, and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan will seek answers and ideas on the question, 'Is Kerala on a changed track?'

Dr Tom Joseph, Director (New Initiatives) at Jain University, will speak on the state and higher education standards. This will be followed by a brief session with Olympian and Former Captain of National Hockey Team PR Sreejesh.

In an interesting twist, Manorama News anchors- Shani Prabhakaran, Nisha Purushothaman and A Ayyappadas- known for their probing questions, will face counter-questions from Speaker AN Shamseer.

Invited attendees must enter the hall by 9.30 am. For more information, visit: www.manoramanewsconclave.com.