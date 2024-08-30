A historical shift: Kani Kusruti on the revolution shaping cinema

Women in Indian cinema are making a global impact, as evidenced by milestones like Malayali women shining at Cannes and the groundbreaking release of the Hema Committee report. This report not only shook the foundations of the Malayalam film industry but also marked a significant victory for women in cinema. “It is historical. The outcomes we witness now stem from the various issues women have faced over the years, and such a revolution is born from that,” said actor Kani Kusruti.

Speaking at the Manorama News Conclave 2024, Kani, alongside her co-stars Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad from 'All We Imagine As Light,' directed by Payal Kapadia which won the Grand Prix award at Cannes this year, shared insights about women in cinema and how a movie by a female filmmaker has created a path for change in the industry.

Kani Kusruti speaks at Manorama News Conclave 2024

Kani described the Women in Cinema Collective's (WCC) journey as revolutionary. “Despite the criticism, women in the collective have paved the way forward,” she remarked.

When asked about the privileges actors have over others in the movie industry, Kani noted that wages are often determined by an actor's market value, and the challenges faced by actors and technicians differ.

But what impact has 'All We Imagine As Light' had on the lives of its actors or the industry as a whole? Actor Divya Prabha said that despite the Cannes win, opportunities remain scarce. “Many people call to congratulate, but opportunities are still limited. Very few good scripts come our way,” she said. “There are times when I get no good scripts (in Malayalam), so I can only choose from what I receive,” she explained.

Divya Prabha at Manorama News Conclave

However, she added that 'All We Imagine As Light' significantly changed her — she was cast to play a younger woman, a shift from her actual age. She stated that such changes, though still limited, have traditionally been reserved for male actors.

Hridhu Haroon said the extensive preparation for the movie helped him hone his skills. The cast members unanimously praised director Payal Kapadia, noting that she had a clear vision for the film.

Azees Nedumangad at Manorama News Conclave

Tamil actor Anand Sami observed that women-centric films remain rare in Tamil cinema. He acknowledged that director Pa Ranjith's entry has shifted significantly the Tamil film industry. “Ranjith makes a clear social statement through his films,” he said, adding that while the changes are not overwhelming, they are happening gradually.

Marathi actor Chhaya Kadam said that 'All We Imagine As Light' has taught her a lot and brought positivity into their lives. “We had confidence in the movie from Day One, and that confidence took us to Cannes,” she said. Chhaya added that the film's success lies in portraying how women truly want to live and who they are.