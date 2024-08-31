Heavy rain likely in Kerala till Sept 3, yellow alert in 10 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is on high alert as heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds has been lashing the state from Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall across the state until September 3. IMD has sounded a yellow alert for 10 districts- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod.

Yellow alert in districts

Sept 1: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Sept 2: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Sept 3: Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution during heavy rain to avoid lightning strikes and accidents. People residing in areas prone to landslides, river banks, and downstream areas of dams have been advised to be alert and evacuate to safer locations or camps as per the authorities' instructions.