Maniyanpilla Raju moves court for anticipatory bail over sexual abuse plaint

Ernakulam: Actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju has moved the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual abuse case. The hearing on his plea is scheduled for September 6.

Fort Kochi police booked Maniyanpilla Raju under sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over a complaint by a woman actor. In her plaint, she accused him of repeatedly knocking on her door while working on a movie.

Another female actor also supported the accusations against Maniyanpilla Raju and said the alleged incident happened on the set of the Malayalam movie Da Thadiya.