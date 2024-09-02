ADGP Ajith Kumar's massive three-storey, 10,000 sq feet mansion in Kowdiar comes under scanner

Thiruvananthapuram: A massive three-story mansion belonging to ADGP MR Ajith Kumar is being constructed in Kowdiar, one of the most affluent areas of Thiruvananthapuram. According to Nilambur MLA PV Anvar's latest revelations, Ajith Kumar's mansion covers an area of 10,000 to 12,000 square feet. Anvar also claimed that Ajith Kumar purchased 10 cents of land in his name and 12 cents in the name of his wife's brother near the Kowdiar Palace.



Currently, initial construction work is underway at the plot. Building such a large house in this area would require crores of rupees. The area has attracted land purchases by major business figures. Critics are questioning how a government officer at the ADGP level, earning a government salary, can afford to spend such a large amount of money. Locals report that Ajith Kumar frequently visits the site to oversee the construction.

A sketch of the house on the site bears the name of the top police official. The sketch also indicates that the house will include an elevator facility. The three-story house's ground floor will be used for parking and guest rooms. The building permit was obtained in 2024, and construction of the ground floor is currently in progress.

“M R Ajith Kumar owns 10 cents of land near the Kowdiar palace. It costs at least Rs 60-70 lakh for every cent there. It is also near to the private helipad of businessman M A Yusuff Ali. An additional 12 cents of land was registered in the name of Ajith Kumar’s brother-in-law. Construction of a house is underway at the plot. It should be verified with the Thiruvananthapuram corporation authorities whether the house is 12,000 sq feet or 15,000 sq feet,” Anvar said at a press conference in Malappuram on Monday. “Ajith Kumar is a man of simplicity; he doesn’t accept bribes, wears only hawai chappals and is a poor ADGP. Then how is this possible?” the MLA added.