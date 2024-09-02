KT Jaleel MLA announces retirement from politics, vows to expose corruption

Malappuram: In a surprising move, Tavanur MLA KT Jaleel announced his retirement from electoral politics on Monday. He made the announcement via a Facebook post, revealing that he would be starting a portal to expose corrupt officials and would remain a CPM ally until his death. Jaleel also shared details about a recent statement by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the police force at the police association state conference on Monday.

Jaleel, who previously served as the state general secretary of the Youth League, had left the League following allegations against leaders such as PK Kunhalikutty. He gained prominence on the state level after defeating Kunhalikutty in the Kuttipuram constituency in the 2006 Assembly elections.

He won from the Tavanur constituency in the 2011, 2016, and 2021 elections. Jaleel, who served as a minister in the first Pinarayi government, had to resign from his ministerial position following allegations of nepotism.

Here is the full text of KT Jaleel's statement:

"I will no longer contest elections. I do not desire any official position. I will remain a CPM ally until my last breath. I will never forget the support and recognition given by the CPM, even in death. I will expose the falsehoods of officials through a new portal. Detailed information will be available in the final chapter of 'Swargathil Gandhi Ji,' which will be released on October 2."