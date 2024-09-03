Kerala to announce Logistics Parks Policy in 2 weeks, eyes maximum from proposed maritime clusters

Kochi: Kerala will come out with a Logistics Parks Policy within two weeks, adding to the benefits the state is all set to derive from the Centre’s plan to set up a couple of maritime clusters along its western coast, Industries Minister P Rajeev said here on Tuesday.

The policy will help boost Kerala’s pioneering cluster coming up in the Alappuzha district, and it is in tune with the state’s new Industrial Policy (2023), which has the promotion of community-based networks as its core, the minister said at a ‘Maritime and Logistics Roundtable 2024’ in the city.

''As technology holds a prominent slot in our new Industrial Policy, the maritime cluster in Cherthala will get further incentives,'' he said at the half-day event organised by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) under the aegis of the Department of Industries and Commerce (DIS), at The Renai Cochin.

The 15-acre Cherthala cluster, which has been under construction for six months as an agglomeration of industries linked to shipping and allied activities, is scheduled to be fully functional next summer.

Rajeev recalled that the Draft Logistics Policy, released in March this year, proposes an investment subsidy of up to Rs 7 crore for logistics parks in the state. “We have been getting encouraging responses from the stakeholders. The policy will be announced in two weeks,” he added.

The minister highlighted the futuristic role of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) as a central PSU in Kerala for 52 years, emphasising the spirit of the Central and state governments working in tandem for a significant push for the country’s shipping industry.

While stressing the need for increased maritime productivity without a wage cut, the minister reeled out how Kerala has been resolving issues facing its industries. He said that providing developer permits, pooling land, promoting campus industry parks, and enabling an exit policy are some of the instances that stress the vitality of MSMEs in the maritime sector.

The roundtable, which seeks to boost the government’s efforts to make Kerala a global destination for innovative technology, was part of an ongoing series to bolster links between the state and the innovative technology sector to facilitate a suitable ecosystem. Maritime and Logistics come 14th under a list of 22 priority sectors of the state as per the New Industrial Policy.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) APM Mohammed Hanish. KSIDC Chairman Paul Antony and keynote by CSL CMD Madhu S Nair, KSIDC Managing Director S Harikishore, KSIDC Executive Director Hari Krishnan R are among those who spoke.

The Maritime and Logistics roundtable will continue Monday’s Food Tech conclave. The series began with last month’s International Conclave on Gen AI held in association with IBM, also at Kochi. A subsequent Conclave on Continuing Investments was attended by 300 entrepreneurs who had brought in an overall investment of Rs 12,000 crore in the past three years.

Recently, the KSIDC hosted a roadshow in Chennai for investors. More such roadshows will be held in Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The finale of the series will be a Global Investor Meet in Kochi in February next year.