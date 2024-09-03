Kerala govt directs hotels to provide clean, accessible restrooms for tourist taxi drivers

Thiruvananthapuram: It will be mandatory for all the hotels in Kerala to provide clean restrooms for tourist vehicle taxi drivers. The state government has issued an order directing all the hotels and tourist accommodation units in Kerala to provide ample restroom facilities and other basic necessities, including bathroom facilities for taxi drivers who transport domestic and international tourists to various tourist destinations in and around the State. The Director of Tourism has been directed to take all necessary steps with immediate effect.

The order noted that tourist vehicle (Taxi) drivers play a vital role in the tourism industry. Their tireless efforts ensure that tourists travel safely, comfortably, and with the highest regard for their enjoyment. However, the government has noticed the grave issue of disregard and difficulties they face in various tourist accommodation units.

Minister for Tourism convened a meeting in January 2024 to address the various issues and difficulties faced by the Tourist Vehicle drivers. The meeting decided to include guidelines for providing restroom and bathroom facilities for tourist drivers in the classification criteria for hotels and other accommodation units.

The meeting stressed the importance of providing clean and accessible restrooms and bathroom facilities for tourist vehicle drivers and also to create a supportive and inclusive environment for all stakeholders in the tourism industry.