Kerala rain: IMD revises forecast; yellow alert in 7 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2024 03:58 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/vivek vincent3047

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an yellow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod, predicting heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to remain over most parts of Kerala till September 9. The IMD also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging during this period. Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

Other possible impacts of heavy rain include poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic/ power due to waterlogging/tree uprooting, damage to crops, and flash floods.

The weather body also forecast squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, likely to prevail over Kerala till September 4. 

