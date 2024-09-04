Kerala govt makes affidavit mandatory for granting income certificate

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has issued a new order requiring applicants for income certificates from the revenue department to submit an affidavit along with the application. The order stipulates that this affidavit must be uploaded alongside the application on the e-District portal. If the affidavit is found to be false, any benefits obtained through the income certificate will be revoked.

Applicants must certify in the affidavit that they fully understand these conditions, including the legal consequences of submitting false information. Additionally, any financial loss incurred by the government as a result will be recovered from the applicant.

This new order from the revenue department comes in response to a report by the Land Revenue Commissioner, which highlighted that accurate income certificates can only be issued to those employed in government or public sector establishments. The report also noted that individuals working in non-government sectors have been obtaining income certificates without fully disclosing their actual income.