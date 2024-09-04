Kerala police crackdown on child pornography : 6 arrested, 173 devices seized

Thiruvananthapuram: A statewide crackdown on child pornography under Operation ‘P-Hunt’ of the Kerala Police led to the arrest of six persons from five police districts – Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kollam City, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode Rural and Kasaragod. They have been accused of searching, downloading and circulating obscene and objectionable images related to children.

Over the last few days, the police carried out inspections at 455 locations in Kerala as part of the drive and registered 37 cases. In addition, 107 reports were filed under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The operation also led to the seizure of 173 electronic devices used by the accused in the cases.

Most inspections were conducted in Malappuram, where 60 locations were checked, and 23 devices were seized. Meanwhile, in Thiruvananthapuram Rural, 29 devices were taken into custody from 39 places and in Thiruvananthapuram City, five devices were seized following raids at 22 locations. The lowest number of inspections was in Pathanamthitta – 8.

The districts where cases have been registered are, Alappuzha (eight); Kollam (seven); Kasaragod (five); Palakkad (four); Thrissur Rural, Thrissur City and Wayanad (three each) and Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram and Kozhikode Rural (one each).