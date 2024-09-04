Film, theatre artist V P Ramachandran passes away

Veteran film, serial and theatre artist V P Ramachandran Nair passed away in Kannur on Wednesday. He was 81. Ramachandran, who was known for his contributions in various cultural spheres, including theatre and cinema, was a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi award. He is the brother of renowned dancer V P Dhananjayan.

Ramachandran has acted in 19 films and was active in the Malayalam film industry between 1987 and 2016. He played notable roles in films like 'Killippattu', 'Appu', 'Iyer the Great', Police Officer, Kadhanayika', 'Chevalier Michael', Sadayam', 'Yuvathurki,' 'The Reporter', 'Athijeevanam', among others. Ramachandran also lent his voice as a dubbing artist in movies.

The actor had retired as an air force officer and worked with the American Consulate. He is survived by wife Valsa (Omana), children Deepa and Divya Ramachandran. Divya is a dancer by profession. Ramachandran will be cremated at Payyanur in Kannur on Thursday.