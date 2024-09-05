Two booked for dangerous car stunts, coloured smoke emissions in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Nadapuram police have registered cases against two young drivers for "dangerously and recklessly driving their cars, posing a threat to pedestrians and other road users." The police action followed a viral video posted on social media by a witness, which captured the reckless behaviour.



The incident occurred last Sunday afternoon when a convoy of five vehicles, reportedly part of a wedding party, caused chaos on the Avolam to Parakkadavu route in Kozhikode district. In the video, two youths can be seen filming a man standing on top of another car while sitting in the trunk of a vehicle. Three other vehicles, including a jeep, were following them, emitting coloured smoke that severely reduced visibility for other drivers.

Rahul Padmanabhan, a traveller in another vehicle, posted the video, alleging that the convoy's actions blocked visibility on the road, forcing many two-wheeler riders to stop. The police have registered cases against the drivers of two vehicles involved. "We have seized one car and have ordered the other to be brought to the station," a police officer told Onmanorama.