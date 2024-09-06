Actor-MLA Mukesh quotes Mark Twain after securing conditional bail

MLA and actor M Mukesh cited a famous quote often attributed to Mark Twain to celebrate securing anticipatory bail in a sexual assault case filed by a female actor.

"A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes." Mukesh posted a Malayalam translation of the famous quote on Facebook. "Truth shall prevail, even if delayed. Will continue the legal battle," the Kollam MLA added.

One of the conditions mentioned in the bail order issued by Ernakulam District & Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese is that Mukesh shall "not leave the state of Kerala during the course of investigation without the permission of the jurisdictional magistrate". He was also asked to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two solvent sureties to avail the pre-arrest bail.

The judge has warned him against trying to "intimidate or influence the witnesses" or tampering with evidence. He "shall neither contact nor interrogate the victim or any other material witnesses through social media or another media of communication".

Mukesh has also been directed to "appear before the investigating officer on any day at 9 am and remain there till such time as required by the officer for the completion of any procedural formalities related to the investigation". However, the court order prohibits detaining the MLA unnecessarily.

The bail was granted in a complaint registered with the Maradu Police in Kochi. The complainant had claimed that Mukesh intruded into her hotel room and misbehaved with her. Another female colleague filed a complaint in Wadakkancherry. The CPM has backed the MLA despite clamour for his removal from the opposition.