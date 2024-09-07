Actor Vinayakan detained after alleged assault by CISF personnel at Hyderabad airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2024 07:15 PM IST
Vinayakan. Photo: Manorama Online

Kochi: Actor Vinayakan was taken into police custody on Saturday after he accused Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Hyderabad airport of manhandling him. He was on his way to Goa from Kochi via Hyderabad.

Talking to Manorama News, Vinayakan said CISF officials took him to a room in the airport and assaulted him. As per reports, the incident happened following a verbal altercation between Vinayakan and a CISF official. “I do not know why I'm being taken into custody. I have done no wrong. The CCTV visuals can be checked for evidence,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA