Vanishing gold, leaked intel: Inside Kerala's police-smuggling nexus

(This is the third and final part of the 'Cops & Gold' series which delves into the nexus between Kerala police and gold smuggling rackets. Read Part 2: Wide network at different official levels makes gold smuggling easy. Part 1: Who killed Ridan Basil, and where is Mami? )

Moles are everywhere. They are so entrenched that they leak even personal conversations of senior police officers. Consider this instance. A senior officer was shocked to hear a third party recalling the conversation he had with his mother at home. A probe found the source of the leak: A policeman was present at the officer's residence when the conversation took place.

This incident would not surprise those who know the intra-departmental rivalry and factionalism within the police force. Not only conversations but confidential information, too, gets leaked. A probe is now on after a confidential conversation between the relatives of a senior officer, now under a cloud of suspicion, was leaked. It has tarnished the image of both the government and the Home Department. The investigation is likely to reveal the veracity of the accusation made based on the conversation.

Factionalism and discontent in the police force are responsible for such leaks. Officers have lost trust in each other. Efforts of some officers to foster their groups within the force, too, contributed to the current situation.

An incident was reported when the now-accused Superintendent of Police (SP) was in charge of the Malappuram district. A policeman was transferred all of a sudden, saying he had been working at the same place for a long time. It was later revealed that a rivalry between two senior state-level officers resulted in the transfer.

"I suspected that you were in the other group," the senior officer later explained the transfer to the policeman. Fed up, the policeman applied for voluntary retirement from service. A vigilance case, raid at his home, and suspension followed the retirement application. The suspension was withdrawn after the court found no merit in the case against the policeman.

There is a talk that the recent revelations against the SP are part of the discontent sparked among a section of the police when he was the Malappuram district chief. Many would suspect that the revelations are part of a thrilling script. However, sceptics should note a district police chief's request to an MLA: "I will be obliged to you throughout my life if the complaint against me is withdrawn."

108

As many as 108 policemen were dismissed from service ever since Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took charge of the Home Department eight years ago. They were dismissed on allegations of corruption, illegal activities, and mafia links.

Exploitation of customs' limitations

The customs department has several limitations. The police set up a mechanism to crack down on gold smuggling through the Karipur airport under the cover of these limitations.

Kozhikode is one of the Indian airports witnessing large-scale gold smuggling. According to Central Taxes and Customs norms, airports handling 10 lakh international passengers should have 114 customs officials. Kozhikode has an annual footfall of more than 30 lakh international travellers

When S Sujith Das took over as the SP of Malappuram, the customs at Kozhikode airport did not have even 15 officers in each shift. Das, who had earlier worked with the customs, apparently knew this limitation and the prospects of smuggling gold through the airport.

Encouraged by the Kozhikode police model, the Kannur police, too, started hunting for smuggled gold. But they dropped the move after realising the complexities involved. Now the seized gold is handed over to the customs.

Case of gold losing weight

Gold seized by the police weighs less after it is separated compared to the same quantity of yellow metal confiscated by the customs. The complaint was raised by none other than the Customs and Central Excise Inspectors' Association.

The Association, in a letter dated October 27, 2023, informed the Chief Commissioner (Thiruvananthapuram Zone) of gold weighing less when seized by the police. According to Section 108 of the Customs Act, the police, when seizing gold, must record the statements of the officer, who had confiscated the contraband, and that of the person who had separated the gold. Failure to follow the norm creates legal hassles.

The police separate gold with the help of private individuals while the customs have their own laboratory for the process. In its letter, the Association demanded that if the police wanted to bust gold smugglers, the contraband should be handed over in the same form as it was seized.

Since the police are not authorised to seize smuggled gold, information on smuggling received should be passed on to the customs or the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The Association also complained that the police often insult customs officials through the media.

Appraiser refutes charges of foul play

Customs-appointed appraisers are responsible for melting and purifying gold, and determining its quantity. Most of them will be from the bullion market, and they will be certified. Appraisers also become witnesses in gold smuggling cases.

NV Unnikrishnan is an appraiser working at the Kozhikode airport for several years. He determines the quantity of pure gold seized by the police and customs.

The Kochi airport has three and Kannur has two appraisers. Unnikrishnan responded to PV Anvar MLA's allegation of foul play while melting gold.

Q1. The allegation is that there is foul play while melting gold?

Nothing of the sort happens. Gold is melted in the presence of three or four officials. Additionally, the process is photographed.

Q2. How less will the gold weigh while melting?

There will be a reduction of 8% while melting gold in paste mixture form.

Q3. How much gold could be extracted while melting a kilogram of gold mixture?

We will get 920-930 grams of gold after melting the gold mixture.

Gangster takes over SI's seat

This is not the first time that allegations have been raised against the police in connection with gold smuggling through the Kozhikode airport. However, this time allegations have been made against an ADGP and district police chief for the first time.

It had been alleged that smugglers control the activities of the Karipur police station. However, it was before the police had a mechanism to counter smuggling.

There have been instances of the police helping smugglers to catch up with carriers who escape with the gold. Once a youth was kidnapped on suspicion that he had handed over the smuggled gold to another gang. His relatives received a phone call from the police, asking them to report to the station for kidnap-related talks. The relatives who reached the station were surprised to see the smuggling gang leader in the sub-inspector's chair.

Action was initiated against the policemen concerned after the media reported the incident.

There is no doubt that the Kerala police are one of the best in the country. However, the recent allegations have tarnished the credentials of the force. The police should realise this fact and carry out a fair investigation and initiate necessary corrective measures.

(Prepared by: K Jayaprakash Babu, NPC Ramjith, Firoz Ali, and KP Safeena.)