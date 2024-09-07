SHRC upholds Wayanad collector’s right to keep tusks displayed in office

Kalpetta: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has dismissed a complaint seeking the removal of a pair of elephant tusks displayed in the District Collector's chamber . The decision was made on Friday after reviewing a report submitted by District Collector D R Meghasree.



This was the second complaint filed this year concerning the tusks displayed in the Collector’s chamber. In 2020, local environmental groups lodged a similar complaint with the Department of Wildlife Protection, alleging that the display of the tusks could promote hunting in the region.

The latest complaint, filed by Adv K V Devadas of Kannur, was addressed by SHRC Judicial Member Adv K Baijunath. The panel ruled in favour of keeping the tusks on display. The District Collector reported that the state government had legally allocated the tusks to the district on December 21, 1990, through a special order. The Chief Wildlife Warden issued an ownership certificate (40/91) on August 20, 1991, the Collector reported.

Wayanad District Collector D R Meghasree posing in front of the tusks. Photo: Facebook/Wayanad District Collector

The report clarified that the tusks had been displayed for over three decades and had not contributed to any wildlife crimes in the district. It emphasised that the tusks symbolise the administration's commitment to wildlife conservation and highlight the district’s rich wildlife heritage.

The controversy began with a complaint filed by Ilangoli Abdurahman, a resident of Madakkimala, in May of this year. His concerns were sparked by a widely circulated photograph of former District Collector Dr Renu Raj posing in front of the tusks, which appeared in newspapers and on social media.

In his complaint, Abdurahman argued that the tusks should be stored securely in compliance with existing laws rather than displayed in the District Collector’s office. He raised concerns about the message it sent to the public, questioning its propriety in a democratic society where everyone should be treated equally under the law. He also questioned the tusks' authenticity and expressed concern over the cruelty involved in removing tusks from elephants.

The history of the tusks dates back to June 15, 1990, when then-Wayanad District Collector Michel Vedasiromani narrowly escaped an elephant attack in Chekadi village near Pulppalli. The tusks belonged to the aggressive elephant that had caused significant destruction and even attacked the Collector’s vehicle. During the attack, the gunman, T M Joseph, narrowly avoided injury as he found himself between the elephant's tusks. After a narrow escape, the team sought refuge in a farmer's house. The elephant was eventually shot, and the tusks were placed in the Collectorate as a memorial to the incident.