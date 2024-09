Palakkad: The body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing after jumping into a river in Kulukkallur near Narimada was found on Sunday. The deceased was Suhair, son of Shamsu from Vallapuzha.

On Friday evening, Suhair fled from an Excise team conducting inspections near Narimada. In a state of panic, he jumped into the river. The body was recovered from the river in a spot near Nattiyamangalam, Chundampatta.