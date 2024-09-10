Kochi: The Kerala High Court has strongly criticised the state government's inaction following the submission of the Hema Committee report. The court questioned why no action had been taken despite the report being handed over to the state police chief in 2021.

The special bench of the High Court on Tuesday began proceedings to consider six petitions related to the Hema Committee report. The special bench, consisting of Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice CS Sudha, is considering the pleas.

The court has directed that the complete report be reviewed by the special investigation team (SIT) investigating cases related to the Hema Committee report and the allegations that have surfaced since its release. The full report must be handed over to the SIT, and the team must submit a report on the actions taken, it said. The court added that the process should not be rushed and stated that the decision to file an FIR can only be made after thoroughly reviewing the report.



The court also expressed shock over the government's inaction in the matter for three years. It noted that the report includes facts that warrant the registration of rape and POCSO cases. The court also questioned why the government claimed that there was no basis for filing cases. The government argued that the committee was set up to study issues in the film industry and that the report did not specify complainants or the nature of complaints.

The government submitted the complete report of the Hema Committee in a sealed cover to the court. Earlier, the Division Bench had directed the government to submit the report in a sealed cover and inform its stance on the matter.

One of the petitions being considered by the special bench is a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Payichara Navas. The plea requests that the government initiate criminal proceedings against those mentioned in the report for sexual offences and asserts that the State is responsible for prosecuting individuals who commit cognizable offences. Actor Ranjini has also requested the court to include her as a party in the PIL.

The bench will also review appeals filed by producer Sajimon Parayil against the release of the report, a PIL filed by women advocates A Jannath and Amrutha Premjith demanding a CBI investigation into the crimes mentioned in the report, and petitions filed by TP Nandakumar and former MLA Joseph M Puthussery.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Government in 2017 and was tasked to study issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The report was released five years after its submission on August 19, 2024. The Committee's study revealed that women in the film industry face numerous issues, including sexual demands, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, lack of safety in the workplace, insufficient basic facilities and wage disparities.