Missing groom Vishnujith spotted in TN's Coonoor; in police custody

Malappuram: Vishnujith, the youth who went missing three days before his wedding on September 8 was found in Ootty's Coonoor, confirmed Malappuram SP S Sasidharan. The official told Manorama News that the youth is currently in police custody. He will be taken to Malappuram soon. Police are yet to find the reason behind the youth's sudden disappearance from his home. Malappuram SP told Manorama News that the probe team would interrogate the youth in detail.

Talking to Manorama News, Vishnujith's father appealed to the police to take his son home safely without putting mental pressure on him through interrogation.

The probe team sought the help of Tamil Nadu police in the missing case after tracing his presence in Palakkad. His details including photo also sent to Coimbatore and Madukarai police stations. Walayar and Kasaba police jointly carried out the probe into the missing case.

Vishnujith (30), from Kurunthala House in Pallippuram, Mankada, went missing six days ago. On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that they traced the youth's mobile phone tower location to Coonoor. The investigation based on the mobile phone location intensified after Vishnujith's sister claimed that somebody received her phone call to her brother's number and hung up immediately.

He left home saying he was going to Palakkad to arrange money for the wedding but hasn't been seen since. Friends mentioned that he had been facing financial difficulties.

His sister told the media that Vishnujith had told his friends that he would be in trouble if he didn’t repay someone as soon as possible. Before going missing, he borrowed Rs 1,00,000 from a friend for wedding expenses. Earlier, the police received CCTV footage showing him boarding a bus to Coimbatore.