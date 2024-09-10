25.93 lakh Thiruvonam bumper lottery tickets sold in Kerala so far, Palakkad leads among buyers

As many as 25.93 lakh Thiruvonam bumper lottery tickets were sold in Kerala as on Monday. Palakkad district leads with over 5 lakh ticket purchases followed by Thiruvananthapuram ( 3.5 lakh tickets) and Thrissur ( 3 lakh tickets).



Monday alone saw sale of 1.03 lakh tickets in the state. The first prize winner of Thiruvonam bumper lottery ticket will get Rs 25 crores and 20 lucky winners will get Rs 1 crore each as second prize. Third prize winners are set to get Rs 50 lakhs. Twenty winners will get third prize of Rs 50 lakhs each.

The price of ticket price is Rs 500. In 2023, 75.76 lakh tickets were sold in Kerala. The sales began on August 1 and the first day recorded sales of 6.01 lakh tickets. More than 6 lakh tickets out of total 10 lakh printed tickets were sold on the first day and the lottery department took steps to introduce more tickets to the market. The department is in the process of selling a maximum of 90 lakh lottery tickets.