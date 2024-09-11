Flowers worth Rs 40-50 cr reach Kerala from TN this Onam season

Thiruvananthapuram: While the vibrant hues of flower beds transform the front yards of homes and offices into a colourful spectacle this Onam, it is the people of Tamil Nadu who see both their hearts and pockets filled. Much before Kerala begins to think about Onam, preparations in Tamil Nadu are already in full swing.



As flowers start blooming across Tamil Nadu’s villages, Kerala begins to tap into these locations. According to estimates, in just 10 days, flowers worth over Rs 40-50 crore will make their way to Kerala from Tamil Nadu. However, with the rise of local flower cultivation in Kerala, there has been a slight dip in the volume of flowers coming from the neighbouring state.

Thovala, a market close to the Kerala border, is the primary source of the flowers entering Kerala this season. Flowers grown in farms across Tamil Nadu and sourced by other markets from surrounding areas send their flowers to Thovala during the festive season. Jasmine is the star attraction here. Both jasmine and white pichi (Spanish jasmine) are cultivated extensively in Thovala and nearby areas like Chembakaramanputhur, Kumarapuram, Pazhavoor, and Panakkudy. Other varieties, such as roses and more jasmines, come primarily from Salem, Madurai, Nilakkottai in Dindigul, and Hosur.

During the ten days from Atham to Thiruvonam, Thovala becomes a bustling hive of activity. This year, many buyers from Kerala arrived in Thovala on the eve of Atham day to stock up on flowers. The demand was further fuelled by Vinayaka Chaturthi and the numerous weddings that took place on September 7, one of the busiest marriage days in the state.

Flower prices had surged earlier in the year during the summer months of Meenom and Medom, as a drop in production led to reduced supply. However, this season’s increased yield has kept prices relatively stable, say traders. On the previous day, jasmine was selling for Rs 700 per kilogram at Thovala while pichi was priced at Rs 400. Chrysanthemums (jamanthi) were sold at Rs 160-180 per kilogram. Other flower prices included crenthi at Rs 30, milk white jamanthi at Rs 250, damask rose (paneer rose) at Rs 90, small roses at Rs 250, white oleander at Rs 450, regular roses at Rs 200, tube roses at Rs 300, tulsi at Rs 30, vadamalli (globe amaranth) at Rs 40, kozhunnu at Rs 20, and lotus flowers at Rs 3 per bulb.

Beyond Thovala, flowers are also sourced from other regions like Krishnagiri (roses and jamanthi), Salem (oleanders), Neelagiri (roses and jamanthi), Coimbatore (hibiscus, marigolds, and roses), Dindigul (roses, jamanthi, globe amaranth, oleander), Theni (globe amaranth, oleander, damask rose, marigold), Shankarankovil (jasmine, globe amaranth, marigold), and Tenkasi (globe amaranth, oleander, jamanthi).

File Photo: Manorama.

Chinna Thovala joins blooming season

The flower market at Kanjiramkulam near Neyyattinkara, often called ‘Chinna Thovala,’ is also bustling with activities this Onam season. The prices here are often comparable to, if not lower than, those at Thovala. Savvy shoppers head to Chinna Thovala for better deals. For instance, yellow jamanthi is priced at Rs 30, the same as Thovala, while red jamanthi is sold for Rs 50, matching Thovala's rate of Rs 40-50.

However, white oleander is significantly cheaper at Rs. 180 compared to Thovala’s Rs 300. Lotus flowers are priced between Rs 7 and Rs 10 per bulb, slightly higher than Thovala’s Rs 4-7. The flowers for sale at Kanjiramkulam primarily come from Thovala, Bengaluru, Salem, and Mysore.