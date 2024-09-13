Why thumba poovu thrives in this Kozhikode temple courtyard every Onam

Kozhikode: While a variety of flowers from Tamil Nadu flood Kerala's markets to brighten up Onam, it’s hard to forget the humble thumbapoo (Leucas aspera), once a common flower in our homes. In Kozhikode, one family is dedicated to preserving this flower, now rare even in villages.



As the Atham star rises, children flock daily to the Manjoli Kariyathan Bhagavathi Temple for ten days, carrying baskets primarily to collect thumbapoo. The family which manages the temple began cultivating the flower over two and a half decades ago.

The family sows the thumbapoo seeds every year after the temple festival in Makaram (January–February). As Onam approaches, the temple courtyard blooms with these delicate white flowers. Everyone comes together to craft intricate pookkalams (flower carpets), with thumbapoo at the center, symbolising love and happiness.

Traditionally, thumbapoo, along with a tulsi leaf, is placed at the center of the pookalam. On the first day of Onam, Atham, some regions decorate their pookalam exclusively with thumbapoo. These delicate flowers also adorn the idol of Thrikkakara Appan and hold medicinal value, being used as a remedy for snake bites and scorpion stings.











