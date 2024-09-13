Goons unleash violence in Shane Nigam's film set; production manager injured

Kozhikode: Shooting location of Shane Nigam's upcoming movie 'Haal' witnessed violence after a gang of five members barged into the set at Karaparamba here and attacked the crew members. Vellimadukunnu native TT Jibu, production manager and a few others were injured in the attack. Nadakkavu police registered a case against five identifiable people over the complaint from the film crew.



Manorama News reported that one of the assailants brutally thrashed the production manager's face by using 'idivala' (Kada/ bangle). His knee was also injured in the knife attack. Jibu is currrently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

A quarrel over a bike hired for the film shooting reportedly ended up in the violence.

(updating..)