Kozhikode: A young man from Kozhikode collapsed and died while playing football on a turf field in Dubai on Saturday night. The deceased, Azhar Tholengal, 23, is the son of Naser Tholengal from Chettoor, Pottammal, near Mukkom. Sources said that Azhar passed away on the spot.



Azhar had travelled to Dubai in search of employment after completing his degree at MES Arts and Science College, Chathamangalam. His body will be returned to Kozhikode.