Drunk patient assaults woman doctor at Alappuzha Medical College; accused at large

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2024 11:10 PM IST
Alappuzha: A woman doctor on duty at Vandanam Medical College here was assaulted by a patient under the influence of alcohol on Sunday. The accused, Shaiju of Thakazhi, is at large, and Ambalapuzha police have launched a search for him.

As per reports, Shaiju reached the hospital to treat a wound on his forehead. The house surgeon in the emergency department, Anjali, tended to Shaiju, who, under the influence of alcohol, grabbed and twisted the doctor's hand. He created a stir in the hospital before staff used force to move him from the scene. Soon after, Shaiju escaped from the hospital.

