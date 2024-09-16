Assault against woman doctor at Alappuzha Medical College; patient arrested

Alappuzha: Ambalapuzha police arrested the man who recently assaulted a woman doctor at the Vandanam Medical College. The accused, Shaiju, was nabbed from his house at Thakazhi in Alappuzha.



The incident happened on Sunday after Shaiju sought treatment for a wound on his forehead at the hospital. Anjali, the house surgeon in the emergency department, attended to him. Shaiju, under the influence of alcohol, grabbed and twisted the doctor’s hand and created a stir in the hospital before the staff used force to move him from the scene.

Soon after, he fled from the scene, and Anjali filed a complaint with the Ambalapuzha police.