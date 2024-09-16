Assault against woman doctor at Alappuzha Medical College; patient arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2024 07:43 AM IST
A file photo of the Alappuzha Medical College. Photo: Manorama

Alappuzha: Ambalapuzha police arrested the man who recently assaulted a woman doctor at the Vandanam Medical College. The accused, Shaiju, was nabbed from his house at Thakazhi in Alappuzha.

The incident happened on Sunday after Shaiju sought treatment for a wound on his forehead at the hospital. Anjali, the house surgeon in the emergency department, attended to him. Shaiju, under the influence of alcohol, grabbed and twisted the doctor’s hand and created a stir in the hospital before the staff used force to move him from the scene.

Soon after, he fled from the scene, and Anjali filed a complaint with the Ambalapuzha police. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA