Ask your CM: Union Min Suresh Gopi on delayed central aid to Wayanad

Alappuzha: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday urged the media to question Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the delay in central aid for the landslide-hit Wayanad. When reporters sought his reaction on the matter, a visibly irritated minister smiled and said the CM was aware how the system works and so ask him (CM).



"You ask your Chief Minister. What is the system? I don't like this at all. You ask your CM. Let him tell how it (central aid) comes," the actor-politician said. Though the media repeatedly asked the question, Gopi was reluctant to comment.

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and leaving over 200 people dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Wayanad on August 10 and offered all possible help for the rehabilitation initiatives.