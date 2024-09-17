4-year-old girl suffers burns after hot water spills on body, dies in Kannur hospital

Kannur: A four-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment for burns sustained after accidentally spilling hot water on herself, died here on Tuesday. The deceased is Saifa Aysha, the daughter of Abdulla and Sumiya from Thuvakkunnu near Panoor, succumbed to burn wounds while receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem conducted at Pariyaram Medical College. The Kolavelloor police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death. Saifa was an LKG student at Thanngalpeedika Sahra Public School. She is survived by her siblings Sanha Fathima, Afra Fathima, and Muhammed Adnan.