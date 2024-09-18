Two-year-old boy dies after sliding gate falls on him in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A two-year-old boy lost his life after a five-foot-high sliding gate fell on him in Kasaragod's Udma grama panchayat on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Abu Thahir, son of Raima and Mahin Rafi, a resident of Pallam Thekkekkara ward of Udma panchayat.

The boy, the couple's only child, turned two in May, said Pallam Thekkekkara ward member Bindu Sudhan."Rafi was supposed to return to his workplace in Dubai on Friday (September 20). So he and his family came here to say bye to his uncle," said Beebi M, Udma panchayat member from Mangad ward. Rashid boy's and two children from his uncle's house were playing near the gate when it fell on Abu Thahir, she said.

P K Jaleel Kappil, panchayat member from Koppal ward, said the five-foot-high gate was unstable because it had come off the track. "When the children pushed the gate while playing, it fell on the boy," he said. There were no external injuries, but the boy started vomiting. He was rushed to KIMS Sunrise Hospital in Kasaragod, where he died during treatment, he said.