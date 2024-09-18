Kollam hit-and-run: Car insurance renewed after accident, case against those who pursued accused

Kollam: The insurance policy for the car involved in the fatal accident that claimed the life of a woman in Mynagappally on Monday was renewed after the incident. The car, bearing registration number KL 23 Q 9347, was responsible for the death of P Kunjumol (45) from Anurkkavu, Mynagappally.



The vehicle’s insurance had expired on September 13, and at the time of the accident, it was uninsured. The policy was later renewed online with United India Insurance Company, and the new coverage became valid from September 16 for a one-year period. The car is registered in the name of the mother of Mohammed Ajmal's friend. The accident occurred while Ajmal was returning from an Onam celebration and a drinking session with a friend in Mayyanad. Police have stated that they will summon the car’s owner for a detailed statement.

Ajmal (29), a cab driver from Patharam, Bharanikavu, and Sreekutty (27), a doctor from Thiruvananthapuram, were arrested in connection with the incident. Ajmal, who was driving at the time, has been charged with deliberate homicide, while Sreekutty faces charges of incitement for allegedly urging Ajmal to flee the scene without attempting a rescue. Authorities have also initiated the process of canceling Ajmal’s driving license.

Meanwhile, the police have filed a case against those who pursued and apprehended the accused after the accident. Based on Ajmal's statement, Karunagappally police have registered a case against five individuals for allegedly following the vehicle, blocking it near the Karunagappally court, and assaulting him.