Naked ritual to fix family problems; two arrested in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Thamarassery police on Wednesday arrested two individuals for allegedly coercing a woman into performing a nude ritual to resolve family issues.

The accused, Melepottikkayil P K Prakashan (46) and Vazhayil V Shameer (34), are natives of Adivaram, Thamarassery, in Kozhikode. Thamarassery Inspector A Sayuj Kumar nabbed them on the woman’s complaint.

According to her, the duo suggested the ritual as a solution to her family problems, and when she refused, her husband assaulted and blackmailed her to comply, which led her to approach the police. The accused were presented before the Thamarassery court and remanded in custody.