After RTI expose, Congress seeks judicial probe into Thrissur Pooram disruption

Kochi: Almost five months after police high-handedness disrupted Thrissur Pooram, Kerala’s famed temple festival, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has landed in deeper trouble with the dramatic turn of events happened a few days ahead of the April 26 Lok Sabha elections gaining more political colour day by day. On Friday, an RTI reply exposed that the police did not bother to investigate the matter despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announcing a probe into the police actions that led to the unprecedented disruption of the festival.

The RTI expose invited a sharp response from the opposition Congress which has long been alleging that the police disrupted the temple festival as part of a political ploy to consolidate the Hindu votes in favour of BJP candidate Suresh Gopi who eventually won the election. Top Congress leaders on Friday said that the revelation about the police inaction proved their charge that the Pooram disruption was done with the knowledge of the chief minister.



“The Pooram was disrupted by CM Vijayan by using ADGP Ajith Kumar as part of the conspiracy to ensure BJP’s win in Thrissur constituency. The CM, in a statement issued then, had wanted the police to submit its investigation report within two weeks. Does his order have any value? The fact that no investigation was carried out is an insult to the CM who is in charge of the home department,” Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said in Kochi.

He said if a proper investigation is conducted even the CM who ordered the probe will have to be made accused in the case. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran also demanded a judicial probe, saying the chief minister and the CPM cheated the people of Kerala by claiming an investigation was on. “The CM and the government were not ready to release the probe report despite repeated demands because they had not conducted any inquiry. Through the RTI reply, the picture of RSS-CPM conspiracy has become clearer. The investigation was assigned to the ADGP with RSS links with the aim to sabotage the probe,” Sudhakaran said. He was referring to ADGP Ajith Kumar’s meetings with RSS national leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav which have triggered a major political controversy.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed shock over the RTI information. He wanted to know why did the CM order a probe if it was to be abruptly ended. “The CM should make it clear what happened to the police investigation even after the cops recorded the statements from those who manage the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms who conduct the festival,” Chennithala said.

KPCC report finds CPM-BJP deal

Amid the row, a panel appointed by the Congress leadership to study the party’s electoral loss in Thrissur and Chelakkara Lok Sabha constituencies has found that the Pooram was disrupted as part of a deal between the BJP and CPM. The panel concluded that the police orchestrated the chaos to give Suresh Gopi the opportunity to step in and resolve the crisis.

Suresh Gopi reviews Pooram arrangements.

The panel also blamed the Congress local leadership for failing to enrol voters in the two constituencies. K Muraleedharan’s surprise entry as the candidate in Thrissur created confusion, the report submitted to the KPCC stated.

The inquiry committee has not recommended action against any party leader. Senior leader K C Joseph and KPCC working president T Siddique MLA conducted the probe.