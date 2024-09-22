No conspiracy in Thrissur Pooram disruption: ADGP Ajith Kumar in report to DGP

Thiruvananthapuram: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar has stated that no conspiracy was involved in the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram in April. "There was an error on the part of the police officers involved, but there is no evidence of a conspiracy," Ajith Kumar said in a report submitted to the state police chief. According to Manorama News, the ADGP placed responsibility for the commotion on the then District Police Commissioner, Ankit Asokan. The report also mentions that the police were merely following the court orders.



ADGP Ajith Kumar submitted his investigation report to Director General of Police (DGP) Sheikh Darvesh Saheb on Saturday, one day after a controversial RTI reply regarding the probe into the Pooram disruption made headlines.

Thiruvambady Devaswom Board Secretary Girish Kumar and Paramekkavu Devaswom Board President G Rajesh told Manorama News that a conspiracy was indeed behind the disruption of the festivities and that they had handed over evidence on the same to the probe team.

Though the government had ordered an inquiry into the Thrissur Pooram disruption, the report was not submitted five months after the incident. The delay came to light when Chief Minister Vijayan sought the report following an RTI petition filed by Manorama News, which revealed that no investigation had been conducted into the disruption at the Vadakkumnathan Temple. The RTI reply sparked controversy, leading the government to suspend Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) M S Santhosh for allegedly providing incorrect information in response to the RTI query. In the RTI reply, Santhosh claimed that no probe had been conducted regarding the Thrissur Pooram disruption in April, despite the government’s earlier announcement of an investigation.

The disruption of the Thrissur Pooram has since triggered a political row in the state, with the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) alleging that a deal between the CPI(M) and BJP led to the incident. An inquiry committee appointed by the KPCC found that the CPI(M) had intentionally disrupted the Pooram to benefit BJP candidate Suresh Gopi.

On the day of the Pooram, police reportedly obstructed people carrying palm leaves for elephants and decorative umbrellas intended for the 'Kudamattam' ceremony. Commissioner Asokan later explained that the police intervened as several individuals attempted to enter the area by carrying palm leaves and umbrellas. Asokan was also accused of ordering a lathi charge on the night of the Pooram.