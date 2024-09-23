Kasaragod man dies of brain-eating amoeba infection

Kasaragod: The brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri has claimed another life in Kerala. M Manikandan (38) succumbed to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) at a private hospital in Kannur on Sunday.

Manikandan, a native of Ukrampadi near Thekkil in Kasaragod's Chemnad grama panchayat, operated a vegetable shop in Mumbai.

He came home with a fever around 10 days ago and was treated at Kasaragod General Hospital, said Chemnad panchayat standing committee chairperson Shamsuddin. "Initially, the hospital was treating him for dengue fever. But after two days, they suspected it could be PAM," he said.

Shamsuddin said Manikandan's family could not recall if he had gone for a swim or came in contact with contaminated water.

From the General Hospital, he was referred to Kannur Government Medical College at Pariyaram, and then shifted to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur, said a top health official of Kasaragod. Manikandan was diagnosed with PAM at Baby Memorial Hospital, he said.

Manikandan is survived by his wife Nimisha and two daughters Nivedya and Nainika; mother Mullacheri Thambai Amma, and five siblings. His father P Kumaran Nair predeceased him.

PAM has a mortality rate of 97%. Naegleria fowleri lives in warm fresh water and soil around the world and infections occur after people swim or submerge their heads underwater. However, PAM may also occur when people use contaminated tap water to clean their noses or snort up water, according to the CDC. The symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a stiff neck, and loss of balance.