Kozhikode man alleges wife mutilated genitals; woman claims it was self-inflicted

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 23, 2024 09:54 AM IST
Representational image: Canva

Kozhikode: A man from Elathur has filed a complaint alleging that his wife mutilated his genitals. However, in a complaint to the City Police Commissioner, the wife claims that her husband inflicted the injury on himself to trap her in a false case.

The incident came to light last Thursday when a 56-year-old man from Thalakkulathur called Elathur Police, reporting that his wife had cut his genitals. When the police arrived, they found the middle-aged man injured. However, the wife claims that her husband mutilated his own genitals and threatened to implicate her in the case.

“He chased my brother's wife and son around the car outside, and even stabbed my nephew. He later went inside and cut off his genitals. My brother's wife and son witnessed this,” the wife said.

The wife also stated that she and their two daughters have been enduring brutal physical abuse from her husband for the past ten years. Despite filing multiple complaints with the police, no action was taken, she added. The Elathur police, after hearing both parties' complaints, have initiated a preliminary investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA