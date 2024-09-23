Movie production controller Shanu found dead in Kochi hotel

Cinema production controller Shanu Ismail was found dead at a hotel in Kochi on Monday afternoon.

The Thiruvananthapuram native had been staying at the hotel since September 11. Hotel staff told Manorama News that they alerted the police as there was no response from his room. The Central Police in Ernakulam is probing the incident.

Shanu was booked in connection with a sexual assault complaint filed by a female actor. As per that case registered with the Museum Police in Thiruvananthapuram, Shanu allegedly abused the actor in 2018 on the promise of guaranteeing roles in movies.