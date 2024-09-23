Tuition teacher held for sexual assault on female student in Thrissur

Thrissur: Aloor police here on Monday arrested a tuition teacher on charges of sexual assault on a female student who enrolled for maths tuition at his centre. The accused is Vellanchira native Sarath (28).



As per the complaint of the student, Sarath had clicked nude photos of the girl and continued to sexually assault her for nearly three years by blackmailing her with the photos. The incident came to light after the girl opened up about the ordeal with her friend. The girl approached the police with a complaint as instructed by her friend.

The girl who is currently pursuing B.Tech joined Sarath's tuition centre for maths tuition while studying Plus One. According to police, the accused has been operating three tuition centres at Aloor, Kodkara and Kombodinjamakkal.

Police recorded the statement of the complainant and launched a detailed probe. Though Sarath deleted the photos of the girl from his mobile phone, police seized all devices in his possession to retrieve the evidence. Police are yet to confirm whether the accused sexually assaulted more minor students at this centre.