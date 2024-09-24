Film production controller's death in Kochi: Family alleges foul play

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2024 07:56 PM IST
Shanu Ismail.

Kochi: The death of film production controller Shanu Ismail in a Kochi hotel has sparked suspicion as his family alleged that he may have beaten and injured before his death. Relatives claim that Shanu had no reason to commit suicide and suspect the involvement of others in his demise.

Shanu's body was found dead at a hotel with liquor bottles scattered around on Monday. Shanu, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was staying in the hotel for over ten days. His friends, who were staying with him, vacated the room two days before the incident.

Shanu was booked in connection with a sexual assault complaint filed by a female actor. As per that case registered with the Museum Police in Thiruvananthapuram, Shanu allegedly abused the actor in 2018 on the promise of guaranteeing roles in movies.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA