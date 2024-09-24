Kozhikode youth held for sending explicit text, assaulting woman after arriving home naked

Kozhikode: Police arrested a youth on Tuesday for sending obscene messages to a woman via Instagram and arriving at her home naked. The apprehended, Mohammed Fazil (22), allegedly assaulted the woman during the incident.

In January, Fazil arrived at the woman’s house naked with his face covered. The victim screamed for help, prompting the accused to flee. After the incident, Fazil also sent nude videos and morphed clips of the woman to her through Instagram.

According to the complaint, Fazil had attempted to molest the woman last November as well. He had been harassing her for nearly a year, prompting the woman to file a complaint with the Cyber Cell.