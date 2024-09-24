Kozhikode YouTuber uses 13 SIM cards to evade arrest in sexual assault case, nabbed from KSRTC bus

Kozhikode: The Chevayur police on Tuesday arrested Fayiz Morul (39), a YouTuber from Morikkara, Kakkodi, who had been absconding in a sexual assault case. The arrest was made following a young woman's complaint that Fayiz, whom she met through social media, molested her. The incident took place three months ago. After the case was registered, Fayiz went into hiding, moving between locations in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.



On Sunday, police received a tip-off that Fayiz was in the Feroke area of Kozhikode, but he managed to evade capture. He was later sighted at Palayam and Kozhikode Railway Station, leading to an intensified investigation. On Monday night, police learned that Fayiz had boarded an Ernakulam-bound bus from Kozhikode's KSRTC bus stand. The bus was intercepted at the Malappuram border, and Fayiz was arrested and taken to the Chevayur station.

During his time in hiding, Fayiz used multiple phone numbers and used 13 different SIM cards to avoid detection. The investigation was led by Chevayur Inspector Sajeev, with assistance from ASI Bindu, Roshni, and civil police officers Rakesh and Vijinesh.