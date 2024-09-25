In memory of Malayali artist, 32 people including kin, friends come forward to donate body for medical students

Kochi: In a rare gesture of honouring the memories of a young artist, several people, including his family members and friends, have come forward expressing willingness to donate their bodies for medical studies after death.

As many as 32 people close to Anil Xavier, an assistant director in Malayalam cinema who died last month, have followed his path by upholding his sense of scientific temperament. Anil, who was 39, died on August 27 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Angamaly after he suffered a cardiac arrest amid playing football. His body was donated to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital as per his wish.

After his untimely death, his family and friends cam together with the decision to donate their bodies also for medical studies. The 32 people declared their willingness at a commemorative function held at Presidency Club Auditorium, Angamaly on Sunday. They handed over their expression of willingness to Dr Indira, head, Department of Anatomy, Ernakulam Medical College and associate professor Santo Jose.

Anil’s wife Anupama Alias, younger brother Ajeesh Xavier, sister-in-law Anjitha Alias, uncles T P Shaiju and T P Baiju, Shaiju’s wife Daisy and their son Alind are among those who have come forward to donate their bodies. Filmmaker Chidambaram with whom Anil worked also joined them after coming to know about the campaign. Anil was an assistant director of Chidambaram in his films ‘Jaan E Man’ and ‘Manjummal Boys’. Death came calling Anil even as he was preparing to direct his own film.

“Anil wanted to donate his organs and body if something happened to him. Once his death was confirmed, that is the first thing I remembered. We contacted the Ernakulam medical college as per his wish,” Anupama remembered. She said his friends and family members came up to follow the model shown by him as they ran a campaign on social media on the importance of donating bodies for medical studies.

“Our campaign received an overwhelming response. Four people came forward after attending the commemorative function. I was particularly touched by the gesture of one of Anil’s aunts who also decided to donate her body despite being very religious,” Anupama told Onmanorama.

Anil and Anupama, both natives of Angamaly, met each other while studying at RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura. They also attended the University of Hyderabad together. Anil was a trained sculptor while Anupama is a painter. Anil is the one who sculpted the bust of Rohith Vemula, the Hyderabad University student who died by suicide triggering a nationwide protest, on the campus. Rohith’s mother Radhika Vemula was among those who attended the event held in memory of Anil.

Anupama said they are planning to introduce a scholarship or fellowship for students of arts in memory of Anil. A book carrying memories of Anil by his friends is also planned.