Norway police file missing person report on Wayanad native Rinson Jose

Wayanad: Nearly two weeks after Rinson Jose, a Norwegian citizen who moved to Norway from Wayanad in Kerala, got allegedly linked to the investigation into Lebanon pager blasts, a missing complaint has been filed with Norway police. Verdens Gang (VG), a news outlet in Norway quoted Unni Grondal, Press chief, Oslo police district and reported that the police have received a missing person report.

According to the report, the complaint has been registered and is being processed for further action. However, it is not known who filed the report. Onmanorama has sent an e-mail to the Oslo police district and is awaiting a response.

According to reports, Rinson was last seen during an Onam celebration in Oslo on September 14. When reports surfaced about his links to the blast, he went incommunicado. His family has said that he used to talk to them daily but hasn't been able to talk to him for the past week.

His family has been told that he was on a business tour. During the function held on September 14, he told his friends that he was scheduled to attend a conference in the US. Rinson's family is planning to approach the Prime Minister and Minister for External Affairs, seeking help to learn about their son's safety.