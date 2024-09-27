Unable to contact Rinson Jose, says company CEO; Norway cops issue international search request

Wayanad: The company in Norway which employs Rinson Jose, the Kerala-born Norwegian citizen who is allegedly linked to the probe into Lebanon pager blasts, has confirmed that they have been unable to contact Rinson since last week.



"I can confirm that we have an employee who went to a conference in Boston whom we have been unable to contact since Wednesday last week," said Amund Djuve, CEO of DN Media group, in an email response to Onmanorama on Friday.

The query was regarding whether the company filed a missing report for Rinson Jose and if he had attended the conference in Boston.

However, when asked if the company filed a missing complaint for Rinson Jose, he said that he could not comment on whether a complaint for an employee has been filed.

Rinson Jose had organised an Onam celebration in Norway capital Oslo on September 14 during which he had told some of his friends that he would be leaving for the US to attend a conference. Whether Rinson actually attended the conference scheduled in Boston or not is yet to be confirmed.

Rinson (extreme right) at the Onam celebrations held on Sep 14 in Norway. Photo: Special arrangement

Unni Grondal, Press Chief of Oslo police district, told Onmanorama via email that the police have received a missing person report regarding Rinson Jose. "It is being processed and possible measures are being assessed," said Grondal. The police did not elaborate on who filed the missing complaint and what kind of investigation has been launched.

According to Reuters, an international search request has been initiated for Rinson Jose. Bulgarian national TV has reported that Rinson, who was supposed to attend a conference in Boston last week, did not board the return flight.