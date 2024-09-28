Kozhikode: After a two-and-a-half-month wait, Arjun's mortal remains reached his hometown in Kozhikode on Saturday. Arjun, a truck driver who went missing during a massive landslide at Shirur in Karnataka, was found in the Gangavali River on Wednesday. His remains were transported to his residence in Kannadikkal, Kozhikode, from Karwar Government Medical College Hospital by ambulance.



Hundreds of people gathered at Kannadikkal junction, just a few kilometres from his home, on Saturday morning to pay their final respects. The remains will reach Arjun's residence by 9 am on Saturday, where they will be kept for public viewing for an hour. The funeral will be held at his residence following this. Arjun’s two phones, clothes, utensils, food items, a bag, a watch, and a toy bought for his son, which was recovered from the lorry's cabin in the Gangavali River, will also be handed over to his family. While minister A K Saseendran accompanied the remains, ministers, including KP Mohammad Riyas and MP K Raghavan, are expected to attend the funeral. Police have imposed strict traffic restrictions in the Kannadikkal area for the mourning procession.

Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail also accompanied the mortal remains to Kozhikode. He will hand over the Karnataka government's ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to Arjun's mother. A group of lorry drivers joined the ambulance procession from Pooladikunnu in Kozhikode to pay homage.

Arjun and eight others lost their lives in the landslide on National Highway 66 in Ankola's Shirur in Karnataka, on July 16. Arjun, who was resting in his truck carrying timber to Kerala, was swept into the Gangavali River. His remains were found inside the truck’s cabin during search operations on September 25, 72 days after the landslide. A DNA test conducted in Karnataka confirmed the identity of the recovered body parts as those of Arjun. Arjun is survived by his wife Krishnapriya and son, father Preman, mother Sheela, sister Anju and her husband Jithin.