Engineering student dies in bus-car collision in Muvattupuzha, 3 injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2024 07:47 AM IST Updated: September 28, 2024 07:51 AM IST
Representational image. Photo credit: Dragos Asaftei/ Shutterstock

Muvattupuzha: A college student died in a bus-car collision here on Friday. The deceased was identified as CS Sidharth (19), a second-year Mechanical engineering student at Kothamangalam MA College. Sidharth's mortal remains are at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital's mortuary.

His collegemates Ayesh Parvin (19) from Perumbavoor, Azra Ashoor (19) from Malappuram and Fathima (19) from Nellikuzhy were injured in the accident. Azra and Fathima, who were critically injured, are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Rajagiri Hospital. Ayesha is at the Muvattupuzha Medical Centre. 

The accident occurred at 5pm on Muvattupuzha-Piravom road near Manjarippadi. The car crashed into the KSRTC bus from the opposite side while overtaking another vehicle. The car was completely destroyed in the accident. 

